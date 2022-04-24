Emergency like situation in Maharashtra

Union minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve

Aurangabad, April 24:

Union minister of State for railways Raosaheb Danve on Sunday told reporters that the credibility of Maharashtra's police has been called into question and there is a state of emergency in the State.

Danve said a case was registered against the driver of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, but no case was registered against Sena leaders nor activists. The situation in Maharashtra is worse now than it was during the bomb blast. Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the house of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana. But the police never took them into custody.

Government representatives hold discussions with the protesters, but the Rana couple was neglected. On the contrary, they were pressurised by sending Shiv Sainiks. The Rana couple is arrested. Maharashtra police have lost their credibility by this behaviour, said Danve. I am not of the opinion that Rana’s should go to Matoshri and say Hanuman Chalisa. But the State government has aggravated the situation. Law and order is deteriorating, it needs to be controlled.

People will teach a lesson

Cases are being filed against those who went to Pawar's house for agitation. The Rana couple was kept in police custody overnight. It's all political pressure tactics. The public was a silent spectator during the emergency. However, they took revenge during the elections. Similar lesson will be taught to Sena by the public.