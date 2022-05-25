Empower ‘Chetna’ workshop concludes

Aurangabad, May 25:

Chetna Empowerment Foundation and Share and Care Foundation jointly organized a workshop 'Empower Chetna' to enhance the strength of mind at Aurangabad Tehsil Office recently.

The Chetna Empowerment Foundation has been working in the field of personality development of needy, budding and gifted students and for mental empowerment, addiction free educational campus, digital awareness as well as education.

Under the theme, a ‘The Secret of Happy Life and Digital Wellness’ workshop was conducted, in which the trainer Mitali Lathi spoke on the importance of making people aware of mental stress. Its effect on physical immunity and effective ways to get rid of stress, with simple but effective tools. More than 75 officers participated in the event. Deputy district collector Anjali Dhanorkar and Dr Bharat Kadam were present.