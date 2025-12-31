Encourage scientific approach & innovation for developed India: Deelip Swami

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“To realise the dream of a developed India, there is a need for initiatives that encourage scientific approach, research attitude and innovation,” said Deelip Swami, the district collector at the valedictory and prize distribution ceremony of the 53rd district-level science exhibition organised at the Zilla Parishad School in Ganori village of Phulambri tehsil on Wednesday.

Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar, Deputy Education Officer Seema Khairnar, Bloc Education Officer Kranti Dhaswadikar, Headmaster Anil Deshmukh, Education Extension Officer Rajesh Mahajan, District Science Supervisor Dilip Sirsath, and Sunita Wagh were also present.

District Collector inspected a total of 70 models and projects from the primary, secondary, and teacher categories. Ashwini Lathkar made an introductory remark while Dr Sunil Adik conducted the proceedings of the programme. Headmaster Anil Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

Special postage stamp

To commemorate the science exhibition, a special postage stamp featuring the exhibition's logo was unveiled by the secondary education department and the India Post. Deelip Swami said that such initiatives encourage the research aptitude of students, enabling them to contribute to the country's progress.

Box

Winners of exhibition

--Primary Section: Aqsa Sameer Pathan from High-Tech English School, Paithan secured the first place while Shivendra Pramod Kakade from Arya Chanakya Vidya Mandir, Paithan obtained the second place. Amey Tushar Ahire from A K Waghmare School received third place.

--Disabled Students-Primary: Sai Raj Shivaji Kakade, a student of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Primary School, won a prize.

--Secondary section: The first place was secured by Pramod Peharkar from the Zilla Parishad school in Turkabad Kharadi, Gangapur while the second place was secured by Samiksha Kanjalkar from S B Science College. The winner of third place is Nikhil Hazare from New High School, Davarwadi, Paithan.

--Disabled Students-secondary: Dakshini Gajanan Chandre from the Zilla Parishad school in Ganori won a prize.