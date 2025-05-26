Encroachment of one house removed in Kile Ark area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Large-scale encroachments have developed in the Kile Ark area, particularly behind the Government Cancer Hospital (GCH). On Monday, when the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment squad began clearing these illegal structures, they faced intense opposition from local residents. Due to the resistance, the authorities were able to remove the encroachment from only one house. The remaining encroachers have been given a two-day deadline to vacate their possessions. The civic body plans to lay a drainage line in this area, but the numerous encroachments are making it nearly impossible to proceed with the work.

Under the supervision of Santosh Wahule, Encroachment Control Officer, and designated officer Sanjay Suradkar, the operation was carried out on Monday. The team included building inspectors Mazhar Ali and Ravindra Desai, along with staff from the task force, Nagrik Mitra Pathak, and police personnel from the City Chowk Police Station led by Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel also visited the site to take stock of the situation.