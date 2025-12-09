Encroachments on 56 ha around Jayakwadi Dam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens have encroached on nearly 56 hectares of land in the vicinity of Jayakwadi Dam. These encroachments have existed for many years, making it difficult for the zilla parishad (ZP) and the water resources department (WRD) to remove them. To address this issue, a meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth. During the meeting, the ZP and the WRD requested the municipal corporation’s assistance in removing the encroachments, which the administrator approved.

The ZP chief executive officer Ankit, was present at the meeting. The serious issue of encroachments was discussed in detail, and the civic chief assured that action would be taken next week. The administrator instructed that before the action, the MSEDCL should cut off the power supply in the area. A public address system should be used to call on all encroachers to remove their encroachments voluntarily. If there are any schools in the area, they should be relocated. The municipal corporation will provide JCB machines, manpower, and other necessary arrangements for the operation.

Officials present in the meeting

WRD’s chief engineer and chief administrator Sunanda Jagtap, project director (DRDA) Ashok Shirase, controlling officer of CSMC’s anti-encroachment section Santosh Wahule, assistant commissioner Savita Sonawane, executive engineer Amol Kulkarni, executive engineer (MSEDCL) Shailesh Kalantre, Grampanchayat officer Prabhakar Pathare, chairman of Tanta Mukt Samiti Ramji More, sarpanch Dhananjay More, bloc development officer (BDO) Manorama Gaikwad and others were present in the meeting.

Box

Status of encroachments

Jayakwadi North Settlement:

Temporary (tin-roof) houses: 350

Permanent (slab) houses: 90

Unauthorised settlements: 110

Commercial encroachments: 30

Total encroached area: 40 hectares

Jayakwadi South Settlement:

Temporary (tin-roof) houses: 205

Commercial encroachments: 40

Total encroached area: 16 hectares