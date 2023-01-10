Encyclopaedia of Visual Art, Source of reference for artists, scholars

Surekha Dandare Vasekar

Aurangabad: The Encyclopaedia: Visual Art of Maharashtra Artists of the Bombay School and Art Institutions is an invaluable reference source for students, artists, scholars and art lovers. The cover and internal layouts, black and white as well as coloured printing of this volume are remarkable. The encyclopaedia is divided in two sections: painting and sculptures and applied art. A track of the artists from 18th to 21st century has been established. This encyclopaedia has certainly made a very valuable addition to the history of 'Visual Art'. The vital work in the field of art and painting made by my father Kalamharshi Tryamak Vasekar in the region of Marathwada/Maharashtra has reached the global level through this English edition. Although it is primarily a biographical encyclopaedia of painters, sculptures and applied artists, many more things have been covered. The preface tracks the history of transmission in the field of Art in Maharashtra from pre-colonial times to the present. The other important aspect is the detailed notes of 307 artists in the fields of paintings, sculpture and applied artists and their life journeys along with a review of their achievements. The encyclopaedia provides the information of Sir J J School of Art, Art Society of India, The Bombay Art Society and The Artists' Centre, the four institutions which have played a very vital role in the field of visual art of Maharashtra.

James Cousin writes at the beginning of this encyclopaedia, “It is in the artistic records, much more than in the records of wars and dynasty changes, that a Nation's true history is to be found." It is really worthy for all the artists, ardent art lovers and art institutions to keep this 960 pages encyclopaedia with them as priceless treasure.

Encyclopaedia: Visual Art of Maharashtra Artists of the Bombay School and Art Institutions (late 18th to early 21st century). Editors: Suhas Bahulkar, Deepak Ghare, Pundole Art Gallery.