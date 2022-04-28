‘Energy Conclave 2022’ to be inaugurated today

Two-day national conference on E-Mobility Ecosystem

Aurangabad, April 28:

The ‘Energy Conclave 2022’ jointly organised by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) along with the Chhatrapati Shahu Engineering College (CSMSS), will be inaugurated on April 29, at CSMSS College at 10 am by the union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

The theme of the conference will be 'E-Mobility Ecosystem: Future Trends and Opportunities'. Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere Dr KV Kale, and IGVIET project head of GIZ Rodney Revire will be the chief guest.

This is the sixth session of the energy conclave. During the two-day conference, various seminars will be organized on topics of importance to the EV sector, said Satish Lonikar, convener of the conference. Among them are Arindam Lahari, CEO of Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), industrialist Rahul Dhoot, Rajesh Baheti, director of Satyanarayan renewable energy S Devanayan, e-mobility expert, Germany, Luigi Zullo, professor IIT Mumbai, Dr Zakir Hussain and SA Yogesh will be guiding on a variety of topics. The brainstorming session will bring together researchers, entrepreneurs and students working in the field to learn more about the radical changes in transport technology and the future opportunities that will be created in this field. To participate in this conference, one can register at https://bit.ly/EC2022_Reg.