Engg exams to begin on Dec 12, Pharmacy on Dec 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has released the November/December winter-session examinations schedule of the different Engineering, Pharmacy and other courses.

It may be noted that the winter session examinations begin in September and October every. However, Bamu decided to conduct the examinations after the Diwali festival. The detailed examination schedule has been released.

The students of different undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture and Computer (I to IV semester) will take their first paper on December 12 while UG and PG of Pharmacy will appear for the first paper to be held on December 27.

The university appealed to the colleges to display the schedule on their notice. The university is releasing course-wise hall tickets in a phased manner. There will be 18 centres in the four districts which fall within the university’s jurisdiction. Of them, 9 are Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Jalna (02), Beed (05) and Dharashiv (two).

Box

Names of the courses

Thousands of students of courses like B E, M E, B Tech, M Tech, B Architecture, MCA, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy and Pharm D from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv will appear for the examinations.