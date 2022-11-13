Engineer dies in accident; one injured

Aurangabad

A speeding car turned turtle after hitting a tree near Multipurpose School in the wee hours on Saturday. An engineer by profession dies in the accident while one other was seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Eknath Rathod (31, Chhatrapatinagar, Garkheda) and the injured as Rohit Govind Sangwai (Garkheda). Rohit is being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Police said, Akshay works as an engineering in an IT Company in Pune. Presently, he was working from home. On Saturday morning, Akshay and Rohit were going to leave his friend at Khadkeshwar in his car (MH20 EE 6617). While returning, the car hit a tree and turned turtle. Both were rushed to GMCH, where Akshay died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with City Chowk police station while PSI Kalyan Chabukswar is further investigating the case.