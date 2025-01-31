Engineer’s house burglary uncovered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A burglary occurred at the house of an engineer renting a room with friends. The thief broke in and stole a mobile phone, laptop, and other items. The incident was discovered on Wednesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Akshay Subhash Jadhav (Shivneri Colony, Bajajnagar). Jadhav lives with two other friends in a rented accommodation in Bajajnagar. On the day of the incident, his friend Bhupesh Sorte returned home from work in the evening and noticed the theft. CCTV footage showed a thief wearing a jacket and carrying a college bag on his back, taking the mobile and laptop. The police are currently searching for the thief. Based on Jadhav's complaint, a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station.

