English school owners' annual meeting today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) will hold the school owners' annual meeting at Daultabad, at 10 am on October 11.

The participants will discuss the current issues of school education in the presence of MESTA founder president Dr Sanjayrao Tayade Patil. Association State president Dr Namdev Dalvi and its executive president Vijay Pawar will guide the participants. Somnath Waghmare, Manish Hande, adv Avinash Aute, Sunil Markad, Raju Nagarkar, Archana Ahire and Khan Nahid Inamdar are making efforts for the event. MESTA appealed to the members to attend the meeting.

Box

Which issues to be discussed

The Association will discuss the different issues including, the stand on the controversial decision of adopting schools, refund of students' tuition fees and future goals of MESTA.