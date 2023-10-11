English schools demand to levy non-commercial electricity bill & property tax

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Maharashtra English Schools Trustees Association decided to take up the issue of levying commercial electricity bills and property taxes to the schools across the State. The members raised their voices against this in a one-day workshop of MESTA held at Daultaba on Wednesday.

MESTA founder president Dr Sanjayrao Tayade Patil inaugurated the workshop. State unit working president of the Association Vijay Pawar presided over the programme.

Dr Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that the schools are facing problems like levying commercial electricity bills and property tax to the schools.

He said that the Government should reimburse the pending fees and create a separate head for students who are admitted to seats reserved in private schools under the Right to Education Act.

Dr Sanjayrao also warned of launching an aggressive agitation pending demands of the English schools.

“The decide further policy, MESTA will host a three-day convention at BKC Ground in Mumbai between December 4 and 6. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar will grace the convention.

Its spokesman Somnath Waghmre, treasurer Manish Hande Its legal advisory adv Avinash Aute, district president Sunil Markad, vice president Suresh Waghchaure, city president Raju Nagarkar, Santosh Sonawne, Archana Aher and Nahid Khan appealed to all members to attend the Mumbai convention.It also launched a scholarship for the aspirants of competitive examinations like NEET.