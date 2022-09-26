Enrage over marriage refusal jilted-lover uploads photo of girl on social media

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a jilted-lover on charge of uploading photograph of a girl, known to him, on social media to malign her image in the society. The incident took place in Waluj MIDC area.

Disha (21, name changed) is a college student and stays with her parents in Waluj Mahanagar. One year ago, she was introduced to Kunal Sanjay More (20, Ranjangaon Shenpunji). Kunal had been to Disha’s home on this Rakhi Poornima. One week ago, Disha along with her cousin sister Smita (name changed) had been to commercial market in Bajajnagar to buy a sareer for her mother. Kunal was also present with them. To capture the visit, Kunal took the photos featuring him and the sisters in his mobile phone. Later on, Kunal started chasing Disha and was trying to speak to her in private. Disha smelled a rat and was fed up with Kunal’s one-sided love. She refused to talk to him and also informed him not to dare to meet her again.

Enraged Kunal went to Disha’s home on Friday (September 16) at 9 pm. He was feeling restless as the girl was avoiding her. He straightway proposed her for marriage, but she turned down the proposal. Kunal then threatened her of committing suicide and by misbehaving with her and went away. Disha got panicked and in fear of getting her image malign, she preferred to maintain tightlipped.

When the threat of suicide failed to create any impact on Disha, Kunal decided to teach her a lesson. He uploaded the photograph taken with her on social media and got it viralled. On learning about the photo circulating on social media, Disha immediately contacted the Waluj MIDC police and lodged

complaint against Kunal More. Acting upon the complaint, the police detained Kunal on Friday night for inquiry. Further investigation is on by PSI Ashok Ingole.