Ensure your property flashes Green dot

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) was facing a financial setback every year, due to the non-inclusion of many properties under the ambit of property tax. Hence recouping the financial position of the civic body, the

administrator G Sreekanth instructed to ensure all properties in the city are taxed 100%, and with this goal in mind, a dedicated and independent team was set up for surveying.

In the past few days, this team has levied taxes on 14,000 properties, said the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete adding that the number of properties in Zones 6, 8, and 10 is higher.

A Google Sheet has been created for the properties in each zone of the municipal corporation. So far, a survey of 1,07,000 properties has been conducted, and taxes have been levied on 14,000 of them. During the Google survey, accurate and reliable information was not obtained, so the survey and tax assessment work is now being carried out by engineers appointed on contract. Taxes will be levied on the houses in the settlements and slum areas surrounding the city.

For the survey of properties, tax assessment, and collection, separate staff have been appointed. After the properties are surveyed, they are marked with a Pink colour. Later on, the contract engineers were assigned to tax assessment and collection upon these Pink-coloured properties. Once the tax is levied, a Red dot will be placed on the property, and once the tax is collected, a Green dot will be shown on the property.