Entrepreneur defrauded of Rs 30K for job work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police has registered a case against a company personnel who defrauded a small entrepreneur of Rs 30,000 by promising him a job-work at a company situated in Waluj MIDC sector.

Sudhakar Madanrao Mandade (Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) has a company in Waluj MIDC where plastic mould tool room work is done. Previously, he worked as a vendor for Varroc Polymers. In 2016, the company stopped giving him work. Later on, he relocated his company to Pune district, but would occasionally visit the industrial area, trying to secure work from the polymers company. Six months ago, he met Sachin Nikam, who works at Varroc, and he falsely promised of getting him work after few days.

In January, Nikam called Mandade to his workplace, showed engineering drawings on his laptop, enticing him with the promise of getting the job-work. The accused demanded Rs 60,000 saying he will have to bribe the company officials. Mandade agreed to pay, but due to poor financial condition, he arranged for Rs 30,000 only.

To win his trust, Nikam sent the drawings to Mandade's email and provided a job quotation. Hence the latter paid Rs 30,000 to the accused through e-wallet. Later on, Mandade persistently followed up with Nikam for work, but was in vain. Nikam was neither refunding the money nor securing the job work, hence Mandade reported the matter to the senior officials at Varroc. Upon investigating, the company found Nikam guilty and terminated his employment. Accordingly, Mandade lodged a complaint of defrauding against Nikam at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.