Entrepreneurs donate Rs 10 crore to Dr Hedgewar Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Entrepreneurs from the city have stepped forward as modern-day Bhamashahs, contributing significantly to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital and strengthening its mission of affordable healthcare. In a major CSR initiative, Pitti Engineering Ltd. donated Rs 7 crore, while Sangkaj Group contributed Rs 3 crore, bringing the total to Rs 10 crore.

The cheque was handed over at an event organized at the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) office. Speaking at the event, Dr. Anant Pandhare, Medical Director of Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, emphasized that financial contributions do more than build infrastructure—they directly support millions of underprivileged patients across the country. The event was attended by senior industrialists Ram Bhogale, Rishi Bagla, C.P. Tripathi, Ravi Machhar, Giridhar Sangneria, Akshay Pitti, CMIA President Arpit Sawe, Honorary Secretary Atharveshraj Nandawat, and Aniruddha Sangneria, among others. Dr. Pandhare highlighted the hospital’s self-sufficiency and its ability to provide high-quality medical services due to ongoing community and corporate support. Over the past three decades, the hospital has upgraded its facilities four times, ensuring world-class healthcare at low costs. He also outlined the hospital’s outreach in 74 city slums and its upcoming Rs 600 crore Medical College project on 35 acres at Beed Bypass, aimed at expanding access to medical education and healthcare. Giridhar Sangneria, Director of Sangkaj Group, reflected on his company’s journey in the city over the last 30 years and its commitment to giving back to society by ensuring quality medical services for the needy. CMIA President Arpit Sawe urged businesses to utilize their CSR funds for social welfare, reinforcing CMIA’s dedication to the region’s development. Senior industrialists at the event also encouraged entrepreneurs to integrate social responsibility into their business grow.