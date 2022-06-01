Entrepreneurs should invest in automobile sector in Bangladesh

Appeal of manufacturing association of Bangladesh

Aurangabad, May 31:

Aurangabad's work in the automobile sector is recognized all over the world. The city has dominated the automobile market by creating an excellent Eco-system. Bangladesh has a good climate for manufacturing parts for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and heavy vehicles. Entrepreneurs from Aurangabad should invest in Bangladesh or join hands with us in automobile manufacturing, said members of the manufacturing association from Bangladesh.

A delegation of the association recently visited the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) office at Waluj. The delegation discussed various topics and visited companies to learn about new technology. The meeting also discussed business development. Abdul Alim of the Bangladesh manufacturing association briefed the members on the industrial opportunities in Bangladesh. He said that the entrepreneurs should come to Bangladesh and start a new company or start a company in partnership. This will create employment in our country. He assured the members that all necessary help would be provided for this.

He said there was a huge demand for spare parts for vehicles in Bangladesh and that the visit would definitely give a new opportunity to the members of both the associations. Massia vice president Anil Patil requested members of the Bangladesh association to visit the exhibition to be held by Massia. Treasurer Pralhad Gaikwad, publicity chief Dushyant Athawale, executive members Kamlakar Patil, Sharad Chopde, Sumit Malani, Ajit Sawant, Vijay Gunjal and Mohammad Shakeel were present on the occasion.