Entrepreneurs threatened of Rs 2L ransom by social activist

Aurangabad:

Waluj MIDC police station has registered an offence against a social activist Ashok Wahul (Wadgaon) on a charge of threatening an entrepreneur and his partner for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh in Waluj MIDC.

Complainant Digambar Naik runs an engineering unit in Waluj MIDC with his partner Rajendra Shingade. For the past many months, Wahul would come to his factory and harass them for want of money for one or the other reason. The accused threatened of lodging a complaint against him with the Waluj MIDC office if Naik refuses to pay money. He demanded Rs 2 lakh from Naik and Shingade for not registering a complaint against them. In the meantime, Wahul made a complaint with MIDC stating that Naik has done illegal construction in his factory. In response to this, the MIDC office served notice to Naik. On Tuesday, Wahul contacted Naik’s neighbour Kishore Khandare, on his cellphone, and made a demand of Rs 2 lakh to withdraw the complaint.

Wahul also threatened Naik saying that he would lodge a complaint against him in other different government offices if he does not give money. The accused also mentioned that if he (Naik) approaches the police station then he along with his group of activists would lodge a case of atrocity against Naik at the police station. However, Naik did not fall prey to his threats and lodged a police complaint against Wahul. Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence of demanding ransom. Further investigation is on by investigation officer Swati Uchit.