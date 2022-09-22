Era of autonomous colleges to begin with NEP implementation: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

“The colleges will have autonomy while students will be able to choose some subjects from other faculties with the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a programme held in Mahatma Phule Hall on Thursday to discuss 21 key areas for the implementation of ‘NEP-20.’ Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Walmik Sarwade and Dr Prashant Amritkar, and Dr N N Bandela were present.

Principals of more than 200 colleges were present. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said the education field would witness major reforms after Independence with NEP implementation.

“The concept of affiliated colleges would gradually abolish while the era of autonomous colleges would commence. Preference to digital learning will be given in the new policy. The higher education will be monitored by one entity in the country with the formation of the Higher Education Commission of India,” he said. Deputy registrar I R Manza proposed a vote of thanks. Desk officer Vyenkat Khairnar and Dr Punjab Padul worked for the success of the event.

The discussions were held on 21 key areas that included the yearly target of NAAC accreditation for colleges, and converting higher education institutes into autonomous institutions.