Error in hundreds of BA degrees; Colleges asked to send back them

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There has been a technical error in hundreds of degrees printing of B A students within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that those students who pass undergraduate and postgraduate and complete M Phil and Ph D, are awarded degrees every year.

After the convocation ceremony, the degrees are sent to the colleges. The candidates studying in the colleges have to collect from their respective institutes. The students of the BA examination sessions-October-November 2022 and March-April 2023 received their degrees in the colleges.

However, those students who passed in the first division had a technical error. While printing the degrees of the course, it was printed as ‘Fisrt Division' instead of ‘First Division. The hundreds of students who passed the examination in the first division complained to the college and university about the error.

Box

Pvt contractor for degrees

The university has hired a private agency to get printed the degrees of the students. Thousands of degrees are printed every year for convocation ceremonies. Lakhs of rupees are paid for the degrees. The technical error has maligned the image of the university.

Box

Colleges asked to send back degrees

The examinations examination department got reprinted the degrees from the agency. It requested the affiliated colleges to send back those degrees and collect new ones from the university. However, the exact number of degrees with error is not available in Bamu currently. When contacted, the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr B N Dole was not available for the comment.