Essay writing contest at Motiwala School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2023 05:55 PM 2023-02-08T17:55:02+5:30 2023-02-08T17:55:02+5:30
Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed delivered information about the third president of India Dr Zakir Husain on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Students were motivated to get educated and serve the nation. AMPS headmistress Wasiunnisa Siddiqui, programme incharge Syed Moinuddin, teaching and non-teaching staff were present.