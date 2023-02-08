Essay writing contest at Motiwala School

Essay writing contest at Motiwala School

Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed delivered information about the third president of India Dr Zakir Husain on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Students were motivated to get educated and serve the nation. AMPS headmistress Wasiunnisa Siddiqui, programme incharge Syed Moinuddin, teaching and non-teaching staff were present.

