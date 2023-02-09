Establish a centralized BIS office in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: A centralized office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should be established in Aurangabad, to benefit the industries and businesses of Marathwada and Vidarbha, requested the members of the industrial associations to Nishat S Haque, deputy director general (BIS).

Seminar on ‘Awareness about BIS and ISI Mark’ was organised at Massia Waluj office jointly by Massia and Laghu Udyog Bharti on Wednesday. Haque was the key speaker of the event. In the seminar, Haque discussed the significance of BIS-ISI certification and its benefits. The seminar was attended by 75 entrepreneurs and company representatives. She provided information about BIS's testing facilities, technical committees and sustainable development goals, and cleared the doubts of the attendees. The programme was also attended by representatives from other organizations, including P Dahikar, manager of BIS, and ND Deshmukh. MASSIA vice president Anil Patil, secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, treasurer PK Gaikwad, PRO Dushyant Athwale, Gajanan Deshmukh and others were present.