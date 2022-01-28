Establish Government gynic hospital in Shahgunj: Jaleel

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

Durgaprasad Arogyadham Hospital under Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is being run at Shahgunj for the past several years. It will be beneficial for the poor people if a gynic hospital is established here, demanded MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel to medical education minister Amit Deshmukh. He also directed the dean of GMCH Dr Varsha Rotte Kaginalkar to submit a proposal in this regard.

Presently, only OPD service is available at Durgaprasad Arogyadham for the poor people. Many women come here for treatment and most of them are later referred to GMCH. Moreover, patients from all over Marathwada region come to GMCH and hence there is a huge load on the medical service. Beds are not available on several occasions. If an equipped gynic hospital is established in the centrally located Shahgunj area, it will be beneficial for the poor patients and the loan on GMCH will reduce. Hence, MP Jaleel directed Dr Rotte to submit a proposal in this regard soon.