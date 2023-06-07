Evade accidents due to flow of current in streetlights or electric poles: CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has claimed that it has completed the pre-monsoon maintenance works relating to all the streetlights in the city. Meanwhile, the CSMC has raised an alert appealing to the citizens to contact the toll-free or zone-wise emergency numbers if they came to know about the flow of current in their streetlights or electric poles of MSEDCL. Timely action will help evade the accident and avoid human and other losses due to an untoward incident.

According to the CSMC’s electrical section, it has done repair and maintenance works of junction boxes, earthing wires, and control panels, and also checked the condition of poles.

However, the civic administration underlines that the monsoon season has begun. Due to heavy rainfall or due to strong winds, it cannot be denied that the current may pass in the streetlights of CSMC and the electric poles of MSEDCL.

It has been observed that few citizens tie steel wire, cable or rope to the poles for drying clothes or tying their cattle or putting on small displays. Hence there are chances of human and animal loss due to the passing of current in the poles.

Besides, the citizens including the elderly persons are also alerted not to touch poles, cables, naked wire, junction boxes etc to avoid accidents.

“If any citizen learns or comes to know about the passing of electric current in the streetlights or poles, then they should immediately call on the toll-free number or on the given mobile numbers and cooperate with CSMC in evading the untoward incidents,” said the civic chief G Sreekanth.