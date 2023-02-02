After Backward Communities, YSRCP focuses on reaching out to minorities

Amaravati, Feb 2 Continuing with its extensive outreach campaign, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday held an internal meeting of Muslim minority leaders in Tadepalle, days after the success of the Backward Communities (BC) Mahasabha.

Over 1,000 minority leaders including Andhra Pradesh's first minority Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Kurnool MLA Mohammad Abdul Hafeez Khan, Madnapalle MLA Mohammad Nawaz Basha, Guntur East MLA Noori Fathima to compliment Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the exemplary work done by the YSRCP government for minorities

The leaders including MLC Mohammad Ruhulla, MLC Isaac Basha, MLC Shaik Mohammed Iqbal, and Waqf Board chairperson Khadar Basha also deliberated upon ways to further uplift and empower Muslims in the state.

During the three-hour long meeting, the attendees discussed the initiatives taken by YSRCP for holistic development of minorities, be it social security, political representation or higher education.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that minorities have finally been given their due recognition and respect.

"Their voices are being heard and their concerns are being raised. Muslims are included in the overall development agenda of the state, something that has not been done before. Unlike the TDP that only uses the Muslim card for vote-bank politics, Jagan Mohan Reddy has gone ahead and fulfilled all the promises he made to us," he said.

Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told the meeting 'YSRCP is for you, it is you. We will stand together with you in anything and everything.'

During the meeting, YSRCP leaders charted the future plan of action and passed four resolutions to work towards the alleviation of the Muslim community.

It was decided to take Jagananna's Sandesham (YSRCP government's initiatives to empower Muslims) to every minority household in the state

It also decided to make an inclusive effort to meet all stakeholders including Ulemas, Imams, Mouzans, Masjid committee members, Madrasa stakeholders, and Waqf board stakeholders to communicate as well as understand their aspirations

Top leadership to personally meet and interact with influential stakeholders of the community and seek support for YSRCP, reads another resolution.

The meeting decided to hold a massive Minority Mahasabha inviting all stakeholders/leaders to take CM Jagan's message to the grassroots while pledging unwavering support to him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor