4 motorcycles, car stolen in city

Aurangabad

Thieves stole four motorcycles and a car from various parts of the city.

A motorcycle of Yash Sarde (Mominpura, Shahgunj) was stolen from the parking of Perfect Software Solutions, New Shreyanagar.

Jayant Teke’s (Pahadsinghpura) motorcycle (MH20 EE 327) was stolen from the entrance of Little Flower School.

A motorcycle of a woman (MH27 BN 2150) was stolen from Government Medical College and Hospital.

Prasad Khairnar’s (Sumati Colony, Vaijapur) motorcycle (MH20 CF 3369) was stolen from Adalat Road.