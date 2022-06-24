Even Bibi-Ka-Maqbara can disappear

Magic is not a divine power but use of latest technology

Nothing is impossible for a magician. He can break a person’s body in two or can make the Bibi-Ka-Maqbara disappear. This is not a miracle, but use of science and latest technology. But it is not possible for a magician to perform experiments in front of a crowd in an open ground, said renowned magician JItendra Raghuveer while speaking to this newspaper.

Raghuveer, who came to Aurangabad to perform a show, said that the art of magic never requires language or age. Everyone loves it. My father Vijay Raghuveer introduced technology in magic experiments. Now, I have also started using a lot of technology. Magic tricks are the same for generations. Tricks like making someone disappear, creating objects from air, making someone float are the same, I just introduced technology. In the past, lights had to be dimmed on the stage while practicing magic. The person we cut into two pieces was the person we trained. It used to be heavy material. However, now that technology has become so advanced, the size and weight of magic tools have been reduced. Now there is no need to dim the light. Magic is performed in bright white light. We don't need a trained person anymore. Anyone sitting in front of us is called to the stage and magic experiments are done on them. All this is being done with the help of technology.