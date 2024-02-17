Evening OPD services now available in government hospitals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a welcome move, the Out Patient Department (OPD) in government hospitals will be providing their services even in the evening hours following the orders of the health commissioner’s orders.

Following the orders, OPDs in all government hospitals and primary health centers (PHCs) across the district will now operate from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. This provides greater flexibility and convenience for patients who may find it difficult to visit doctors during regular working hours.

Meanwhile, the district civil hospitals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been extending their OPD services to the evening hours for many days. This means patients can access essential medical care even after they finish their workday.

"The district civil hospital already has utilization of both morning and evening OPDs," said Dr Dayanand Motipavle, civil surgeon. "We encourage all in need to take advantage of these free services, including blood and urine tests."

Staffing shortage in many PHCs

However, not all PHCs offer evening OPD due to staffing limitations. In centers with only one medical officer, services remain limited to mornings. Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, district health officer, clarified, "Most PHCs offer both morning and evening OPDs. In centers with one medical officer, morning OPD is available."

51 PHCs in the rural area

There are 51 PHCs in the rural areas of the district. Two medical officers are appointed at these health centers. Where there are two medical officers, morning and evening OPD services are provided. However, medical officers at some PHCs are out of service, on leave or on leave. Hence it may get difficult to provide medical services both times in the day.