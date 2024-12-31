Everything to be given to bring back glory of Dramatics Dept: VC Dr Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Maratwhada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari said that the administration is ready to provide everything to artists and the Department of Dramatics to restore the former glory of the department.

It may be noted that the Central Youth Festival (CYF) was held on the Bamu campus last week. The members of the university team won the general championship trophy this year with 21 prizes, after six years.

So, he paid a goodwill visit to the Dramatics Department on Tuesday. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, and Department head Dr Vaishali Bodhele were present.

VC Vijay Fulari interacted with artists and also felicitated them. During the visit, he said that the university team must determine to restore the department’s former glory. He celebrated the last day of the year with students. Staff members from the Dramatics and Fine Art Departments were also present.