Evolver's Nest celebrates Janmashtami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Evolver's Nest Preschool radiated with joy as it celebrated Janmashtami and Grandparents Day with a burst of culture and love. The Evolvers of senior KG enthralled everyone with their vibrant performance of Lord Krishna's birth story, followed by spirited dances.

The festivities continued with heartfelt Bhajan singing and an Aarti, filling the air with devotion. The traditional Dahihandi ceremony brought smiles and laughter to all.

The children expressed gratitude and respect to their beloved grandparents by touching their feet. The Janmashtami event was graced by founder of LT Zest and Kalasagar Ashoo Darda.