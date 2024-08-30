Ex-corporator Iqbal Mujahed passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Syed Iqbal Mujahed (76), a former corporator passed away on Friday.

He was elected from the Buddhilane ward, twice. First time in the first election of Chhatrapati Sambhajingar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in 1988 and the second time in 1995.

He participated in many social works. Iqbal Mujahed used to take up issues of citizens with CSMC aggressively. He had good relations with leaders and activists of different political parties. He leaves behind wife, two sons and two daughters. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid this evening. His burial took place at a graveyard in Huzuri Shah Minya Darga premises, near CSMC's main office.