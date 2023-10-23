Ex-corporator Syed Khusro passes away

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, the Mutawalli of Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Syed Shah Nooruddin Hussaini Chishti (RA)-Juna Bazaar and former Congress corporator passed away on Monday.

He was 59. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid and burial took place at the graveyard of Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Syed Shah Nooruddin Hussaini in the afternoon.

Khusro leaves wife, mother, son, daughter and brother. He was elected as a corporator on the Congress ticket in 2005. He was also Sajjada Nasheen of the Dargah.