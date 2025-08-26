Ex- Minister Suresh Dhas & others excluded from temples land case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police have filed a report in the special court excluding former Minister of State Suresh Dhas and others from the case of illegal transfer and sale of temple land in Ashti in Beed district.

Chief Public Prosecutor Amarjitsinh Girase pointed out on behalf of the Government that the special court has ordered the issuance of a notice to complainant Ram Khade and to file a reply to this report.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh, recently disposed of the criminal petition filed by Khade and the criminal application filed by Dhas, on basis of this.

Box

What was petition?

While working as a public servant during his ministerial tenure, Minister of State Suresh Dhas illegally acquired the land of seven temples, including Pimpleshwar Devasthan and Vithoba Devasthan in Ashti tehsil of Beed.

Social activist Ram Khade had filed a criminal petition in the Aurangabad bench requesting that a case be registered against Dhas and his family members for transferring and misappropriating the land.

Box

Case registered

The High Court ordered the registration of a case. The court rejected the special leave petition filed by Dhas in the Supreme Court against these orders. A case was registered against Suresh Dhas, Prajakta Suresh Dhas, Manoj Ratnaparkhi, Devidas Dhas, Aslam Nawab Khan and others at the Ashti police station.

Khade had filed a petition in the bench through adv Narsingh Jadhav, requesting that the investigation into this crime be monitored by the bench as it was progressing slowly until the charge sheet is filed.

According to the letter filed on behalf of the Government in the petition, the first information report in this crime did not show any direct or indirect involvement of the above accused in the transfer of land to the seven temples. It was stated that the role of the accused in the crime was not been established and they were excluded from this crime. Based on this, the bench disposed of the petition.