Ex-Serviceman robbed of ₹6.80 lakh using ₹100

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two unidentified men snatched Rs 6.80 lakh in cash from an ex-serviceman after trailing him from a bank. The incident took place around 4 pm on May 14 in the Mayur Park area.

The victim, Manohar Kanadje (43), a resident of Jadhavwadi, had retired from the Indian Army and currently works in agriculture. About a month ago, he sold 30 gunthas of land for Rs 24 lakh and was in the process of purchasing another plot.

Kanadje withdrew Rs 6.80 lakh in cash from the State Bank of India’s Mayur Park branch for a land transaction on May 14. He placed the cash in a bag and headed home on his two-wheeler. While en route, two unknown individuals began following him. One of them approached him and said, "You’ve dropped some money." When Kanadje looked back, he saw a few Rs 20 notes scattered on the ground. As he stopped his bike and went to pick them up, the other accused swiftly snatched the cash-filled bag hanging from his bike and fled the scene. A case has been registered at the Harsul Police Station, and polie sub-inspector Ganesh Kedar is leading the investigation.