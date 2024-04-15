Exact picture of LS Constituency to be clear on April 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The voting for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on May 13. The process of filing nomination papers will be conducted from April 18 to 25.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on April 26. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 29. The exact picture of the main fight of the Constituency will be clear.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is April 18 and 25 (between 11 am and 3 pm). The Government office will remain closed on April 21 for being Sunday. National and state-level political parties will need one voter as proposer in Aurangabad LS Constituency while for other candidates, the figure is 10 voter proposers.

The candidates will have to submit form- 26 affidavit. The deposit amount for open group candidates is Rs 25,000 while for reserved category, it is Rs 12,500.

Candidates will have to take oath immediately after filing the nomination papers. They will have to submit A and B forms to the election returning officer by 3 pm, April 25. The scrutiny of nominations will be carried out at Planning Hall on April 26. The last date to withdraw nomination papers is April 29.

Meanwhile, the administrative preparations are in the final stage and the premises of the collector office were closed from one side.

There will be heavy police bandobast on the premises from 18 April. Even if a candidate files online nomination papers, he/she will have to submit a copy of the same to the election officials.

The facility of voting from home is optional for senior citizens. The number of people who want to vote from home will be available on April 22. The administration has also made all preparations for postal ballot voting. The checkposts have been established at 26 places in the district. Instructions have been given to sitting teams and flying squads for keeping a watch.

Nomination form to be cancelled

Dileep Swami (district collector): If any error is found in the nomination papers, a notice will be issued to the candidate concerned immediately. If the errors are not corrected by the candidate concerned within the given time, the nomination paper will be cancelled. A cell has been opened for the scrutiny of nomination papers. Aspirants should try to submit nomination papers within the deadline.