Exam dept facing staff crunch with rising in colleges, students

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is facing a staff shortage with the rise in the number of colleges.

It may be noted that the State Government approved 777 employees and officers for the university around 14 years ago. There were nearly 350 colleges at that time while the number of students was 2.75 lakh. Currently, the number of colleges rose 480.

The undergraduate and postgraduate traditional and professional colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university have over 4 lakh students.

With the rise in colleges and students, the approved staff is the same. Moreover, nearly 40 per cent of seats are vacant in the approved staff posts because of retirement and deaths.

This is affecting not only academic department tasks but also administrative and examination departments' works.

The examinations of such a large number of students were conducted twice in an academic year The works of examinations of students and college were hard hit due to staff crunch. This also has a negative impact on the image of the university.

There is some help from contractual employees but, the administration cannot rely on them. The administration is unable to recruit the staff due to the Government ban.

When contacted, the director of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that there is a ban on the recruitment of staff and managing the work with the available staff.

50 pc teaching posts vacant

The university has over 250 posts of assistant professors, associate professors and professors in departments of Science, humanities, social sciences, commerce and management science. Nearly 50 per cent post the teaching staff is also vacant. Some of the departments are being run by teachers working on a clock-hour basis (CHB) while other departments have one or two teaching faculty staffers.