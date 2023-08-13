Examination of 350 patients in free Ayurvedic camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A free Ayurvedic camp was inaugurated at Shri Parshwanath Brahmachari Ashram Jain Gurukul in Ellora. In all, 350 patients were examined in the camp.

The two-day camp, a part of the ongoing auspicious Chaturmas of Acharya Durlabh sagarji maharaj and Sandhan Sagarji Maharaj was inaugurated by MLC Satish Chavan. Dr Swapnil Jain, Dr Subhash Shah, Dr Monica Shah, and others administered examinations and distributed medicines at no cost.

Chavan conveyed his wholehearted support, offering blessings and assuring his continued assistance for the Gurukul and the larger community. This initiative not only aimed to offer direct healthcare benefits but also to uphold and promote the traditional practices of Ayurveda, fostering a holistic approach to well-being within the community, said organisers.