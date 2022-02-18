Examine your health @ Re 1

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 18, 2022

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17: The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and SehatEasy have organised health check-up camps across the city on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti on Friday and Saturday.

The camps will be held on February 18-19 in 25 hospitals and only Rs 1 will be charged for the check-up. More than 250 doctors and 15 specialists will participate in the camp. One can log on to https://bit.ly/3GLVjCm for registration. Participants will be able to visit the nearest doctor in the area after registration. The organisers have appealed to take advantage of the camps.

