Exams of 14 UG courses commenced at 234 centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The winter sessions of the November-December examinations of different undergraduate courses started at 234 centres within jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

More than 1.71 lakh students of traditional and professional UG courses have registered for the examination. In the first phase, the university commenced holding UG traditional courses (semesters third and fifth) examination today. The students of the third semester took the first language paper on the first day today.

The first batch of UG with the NEP syllabus will take their examinations, starting on December 17. The examinations of UG professional courses and postgraduate courses will be held in the last week of December. The UG courses students appearing in this examination are as follows; B Sc (61,329), B A (45,360), B Com (36,345), BCA (10,390), BBA (3,078), B Sc-Computer Science (11,365) and B Sc Allied courses (3,521). Meanwhile, nearly 35,000 students in postgraduate courses like M Com, M Sc, and M A will take their examinations next month.

Old patterns students given home centre

The university implemented a home centre and home assessment system for the students from first to final of UG courses (pattern 2013 and 2014) in this session. The students can take their examinations at their respective colleges and answer books of the students will be assessed at the same institution. This will help in declaring the results of the courses on time.