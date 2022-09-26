Excellent education and career opportunities in France

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

“France Government provides several facilities for the International students. Hence, there is an excellent opportunity for the Indian student for higher education and job opportunities in France”, stated the director of FIGS Education, IDRAC Business School, France, Benedicte Favre.

She was addressing the students and parents online during the guidance camp organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club and IDRAC Business School, Pune Centre at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday.

Favre further said, IDRAC Business School has 15 campuses all over the world including one in Pune. The school provides graduation and master's courses in business management. The students during the course are also taught the French language so that they can cope with the environment and culture in France. The courses are in English language and hence there is no problem for the Indian students. Similarly, there are ample career opportunities not only in France but in the entire Europe.

IDRAC has come up a unique Bachelor in Marketing and Business Management programme, especially for Indian students, which offers students with twin city management programme. It can enable them to enroll in India and graduate in France.

Course director of Alliance Francaise, Pune, Soniya Gole said, Alliance Francaise is an affiliated organization of IDRAC which provides the students training in the French language. France is a country with vivid culture. Students after learning French can avail more career opportunities in France. Similarly, they can travel to various European countries as well as French is spoken in many countries. There are career opportunities even in the International organisations like United Nations Organisations and others as French is the second language in these organisations.

Trustee and executive director, IDRAC India Campus, Charudatta Bodhankar said, in the three-year graduation course, students for the first two years have to study in Pune and the final year at Lyon in France. The government of France provides several facilities to the students. They are given concession in accommodation rents and after completing their studies they can stay in France for two years to search jobs, he said.

Secretary IDRAC Makrand Deshpande, editor of Lokmat Nandkishor Patil, editor of Lokmat Samachar Amitabh Shrivastava, executive editor of Lokmat Times Yogesh Gole, Sakshi Deshpande, Purvi Dave, and others were present. Karishma Guruditte conducted the proceedings. Parents and students were present in large numbers.