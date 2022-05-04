Excellent planning by police maintained peace in city

Aurangabad, May 4:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had appealed the people to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques if the loudspeakers on the mosques were not removed by May 3. Hence, the city police were alert since early morning on Wednesday. A heavy bandobast was enforced in the mosque areas. The officers and policemen were seen patrolling in various areas. The excellent planning by the police administration maintained peace throughout the day.

Earlier, the police had issued notices under section 149 to MNS leaders and activists, a day prior to the ultimatum on May 4 for not reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques. Strict vigil was kept on the activities of the leaders.

MNS district president Sumit Khambekar conducted an Aarti in a temple at Padampura area. Apart, there was not other activity of the MNS in the city and no MNS activist was arrested, informed the police sources.

The police in the past few day had a very hectic schedule since the public meeting of Raj Thackeray in the city followed by Ramzan Eid and today’s ultimatum. Still there was good planning to maintain law and order in the city.

No ‘Fazhar’Azan on loudspeaker

Due to the ongoing dispute over the loudspeakers on the mosques in the state and the declaration of MNS party for the Mahaaarti on Wednesday, the police had directed the mosques administrations in the city that the Azan of Fazhar should not be given on loudspeakers. Accordingly, no Azan was called on loudspeakers.