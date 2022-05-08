Excise officer beat customers in beer shopee

Video goes viral on social media: inquiry announced

Aurangabad, May 8:

A video of a state excise official beating up customers at a beer shopee at Kamgar Chowk has gone viral on social media. The video is from Thursday and the case was taken to Mukundwadi police station. However, no complaint has been registered as the complainant withdrew the application.

The incident is of Guru Beer Shopee in Kamgar Chowk. According to sources, Bharat Daund, a PSI of the state excise department, came in the shopee on Thursday and started thrashing the customers with sticks in both hands. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera. Meanwhile, a person had reached Mukundwadi police station to lodge a complaint. However, that person was forced to withdraw the complaint. The video shows that the official was intoxicated. While trying to find out the truth about the case by sending a video to State excise superintendent Sudhakar Kadam, he said that he would see the video and investigate the officer.