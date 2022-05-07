Exciting start to the Lions Club's National Conference

The two-day conference was attended by about 500 members from four provinces

Aurangabad, May 7:

Inauguration of the two-day National Conference on behalf of the Lions Club of District-3234 was held at President Banquet on Saturday by the former international director Lion Sanjay Khaitan. Lokmat Group Editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda was the chief guest. Also former international director Dr Naval Malu, Narendra Bhandari and Premchand Bafna were the prominent present. More than 500 office bearers and members from hundreds of clubs in four states of Maharashtra participated in the conference.

The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of lamps. While encouraging the Lion members to do social work, Khaitan said that there is no limit to our work, everything is possible if we decide to do it. While describing the city of Aurangabad, La Rajendra Darda informed the audience about the diversity in the city. The event honoured the work done by multiple council chairperson CA Vivek Abhyankar throughout the year.

The conference featured training of cabinet officers for the coming year, demonstration of the work done by Lion members of various clubs in all the four provinces, club members interviews, demonstration of permanent projects organized on behalf of the Lions. Sports competitions will also be organized at the conference. A parade and banner presentation of participating Lion members from across the State was held at this time.

CA Vivek Abhyankar, convener Tansukh Zambad, joint convenor Rajesh Raut, treasurer Rajesh Bharuka presided over the conference. Nitin Pedgaonkar, Sanjay Gujarati, Shekhar Desarda, Sunil Thole took the initiative for sports competitions. Jitendra Mahajan, Mandar Date, Sanjeev Gupta, Ramesh Pokarna, Milind Damodare, Atul Ladda, Rajesh Shukla and others were present.