Existence of UBT to be over in district: MP Bhumare

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “After the Lok Sabha (LS) elections, the Thackeray group is losing ground in the district. Mahila Aghadi, former corporators are joining our party one after another. There will be no one left in the Thackeray group in the district in the coming days,” said Sandeepan Bhumare, MP and District Guardian Minister.

All office-bearers and members of Bidkin Gram Panchayat (GP), which is the biggest in Paithan tehsil, joined Shinde Sena today. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday after this event, MP Sandeepan Bhumare said that there would be big upheavals as top leaders would join Shinde Sena soon.

“The situation of the Thackeray group existed in the Lok Sabha, will continue in the Legislative Assembly as Mahayuti will all the seats. The existence of the UBT group in the district will be over. See what happens to the UBT group till the Assembly. Many people are joining our party. More and more leaders of UBT will join Shinde Sena in the coming time,” he said.

He said that Shinde Sena would get the post of District Guardian Minister. MP Bhumare hoped that Shinde Sena would get the highest number of seats in Mahayutu in the Assembly elections.

He said that the budget of the State is inclusive for all. GP members and office-bearers were also present.

Box

Sanjay Raut should contest election from public

Bhumare said MP Sanjay Raut should take the challenge and be elected by the people. “It is easy to enter the House from the backdoor. Getting elected by the public is not easy. So, Raut should contest the election and get elected by the public. MP Raut has only work, that is making allegations,” he said. The district guardian minister said that the strike rate of his party in the election is high as his party won a good number of seats compared to seats.

“Our party will win more seats in the ensuing Assembly election. I got the ticket in the LS election at the eleventh hour. Despite this, I won the election by a margin of 1.50 lakh votes. I challenge MP Raut to contest the election and get elected from the public. The allegations made by him on election result are baseless,” he added.