Expert to assess answer books tainted centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy decided to get evaluated answer books of tainted undergraduate examinations at Walmikrao Dalvi College, Shendra, to verify mass copying during the examination.

Talking to newsmen, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that action would be taken if mass copying is found in the examination.

The college staff was found handing over answer books to the students after the examination to write answers by charging Rs 300. The information about the examination went viral on social media and created a sensation in the education field. Taking the matter seriously, formed a probe team.

VC Dr Yeole said that the experts would evaluate the answer books of students to see whether the students have indulged in mass copying or not. He said that the administration may think about withdrawing the affiliation of tainted college.

The university sends a representative to the examination. However, the principal of the college concerned has not sent the teacher to the tainted centre.

The vice chancellor said that a notice was served to the college principal and teacher for performing the given duty.

Students claim no irregularities

Meanwhile, students of Walmikrao Dalvi College gathered in front of the college on Wednesday and claimed that no irregularities took place at the centre. Raising slogans, they said that the issue was made out of a false complaint.