Experts narrate their life experience in Swayam Talks

Aurangabad:

Dignitaries who have been successful in various fields narrated their life journey and presented their experiences during the intellectual talk session ‘Swayam Talks’ held at MGM Rukhmini Sabhagruha here recently.

Speaking in the first session, Umesh sonar, who studied only the first year of B.Com, narrated his experience of how he made 26 devices needed in the medical field. Sonar and Dr Ravindra Mahajan have given a substitute to expensive medical instruments with indigenous creations. Sonar, who worked in a two-wheeler garage, started manufacturing medical devices after he was called by Dr Mahajan to repair a fault in the hospital bed. Sonar has so far produced around 26 devices as an alternative to expensive devices.

Prasanna Patwardhan, CMD at Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Ltd, Pune narrated the experience of how he used to sell jaggery in front of his house as a child and how he gave a presentation in front of the World Bank regarding public transport. Patwardhan is now doing a business worth Rs 3,000 crores in the passenger transport sector. The company has a fleet of 1,300 buses.

Dr Megha Tadpatrikar and Shirish Phadtare shared how they are working to recycle plastic collected from 36,000 households. Twenty seven lakh kg of plastic was collected in the past nine years. The duo is helping to protect the environment by recycling this plastic. Dr Ganesh Hingmire shared his experience on how he opened the gateway to the global market for the Indian goods through Geographical Indication (GI). Dr Uday Nirgudkar interviewed the experts. Swayam Talks founders Navin Kale, Ashay Mahajan, Magic director Ashish Garde and others were present.