Export facilitation centre started at head post office
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 27, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-08-27T20:10:12+5:30 2023-08-27T20:10:12+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The export facilitation centre (Dak Niryat Kendras) was inaugurated at the head post office by Jaykumar Nair, ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The export facilitation centre (Dak Niryat Kendras) was inaugurated at the head post office by Jaykumar Nair, vice president of Garware Hi-Tech Films. Abhay Dangre, Sanjay Amlekar were present for this event. Also Aurangabad division superintendent Ashok Dhanwade, Head post office postmaster A Shakeel, Marketing officer Sahdev Satpute, Sanjay Joshi and others were present.Open in app