Export facilitation centre started at head post office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The export facilitation centre (Dak Niryat Kendras) was inaugurated at the head post office by Jaykumar Nair, vice president of Garware Hi-Tech Films. Abhay Dangre, Sanjay Amlekar were present for this event. Also Aurangabad division superintendent Ashok Dhanwade, Head post office postmaster A Shakeel, Marketing officer Sahdev Satpute, Sanjay Joshi and others were present.