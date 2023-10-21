Expression of Interest (EoI) invited to start 8 fuel pumps in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Reviewing the land pool and making appropriate use of open spaces, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner

G Sreekanth has ordered the city engineer to invite expression of interest (EoI) from petroleum companies to start eight new fuel pumps at different locations in the city. Meanwhile, the respondents have been asked to submit their EoI in five days from the date of publishing advertisement.

Two years ago, CSMC took an enterprising step by starting a petrol pump at Central Octroi Naka. The petrol pump is running into profits through selling fuel and the CSMC is also getting rent of the land and fuel for its vehicles.

Later on, the civic chief granted permission to start a petrol pump of BPCL company at Kanchanwadi, and after some time, it was decided to start eight more petrol pumps.

Proposed locations for fuel pumps

Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk; Shivajinagar; Harsul Smrutivan (Jatwada Road); behind Harsul Garbage Processing Plant; Anand Gade Chowk (Eknathnagar); Rauza Baugh; opposite Chikalthana Garbage Processing Plant and Pharola Water Treatment Plant.

Demand for petrol pump near Chhawani

The social workers and residents staying in residential localities around Chhawani (or Cantonment) have urged the municipal corporation to start a new petrol pump for them.

They pointed out that there are tens of thousands of vehicle-owners staying in the localities in and around Chawani and absence of a fuel pump poses great inconvenience for them. The nearest pump for them is at Baba Petrol Pump (Mahaveer Chowk) or in Padegaon (on Mumbai road). If the vehicles sans fuel then they had to push the bikes till these pumps. The Chhawani area (civil) is soon going to merge with the CSMC. Hence it will be of great help if the municipal corporation starts a fuel pump in any locality around Chhawani. Hence the civic chief should hear their voice and initiate the process along with the proposed eight new fuel pumps in the city, pleaded a group of alert citizens who wish to remain anonymous.