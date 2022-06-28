Expulsion of Bhumare supporter from Yuva Sena

Action taken against Yuva Sena district youth wing in-charge Chaudhary

Aurangabad, June 28:

Six days have passed since Shiv Sena MLAs in the district joined Eknath Shinde's group and rebelled against the party. Its repercussions are beginning to emerge. Kishore Chaudhary, a rural district youth wing incharge, has been expelled from the Yuva Sena on the orders of Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray for his anti-party activities.

Thackeray convened a meeting of the national executive in Mumbai two days ago. In this meeting, a report has been taken from the senior office bearers of Yuva Sena in each district. The first action was taken in Aurangabad district after it was decided to take action against the supporters of the rebel MLAs in the Yuva Sena. MLAs Sandipan Bhumare, Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, Abdul Sattar and Ramesh Bornare joined Shinde's group. The repercussions have been felt across the State and the party has launched a crackdown on supporters of the insurgents in the Sena.

Some deputy city chiefs in the western constituency are protecting the office of MLA Shirsat. According to sources, they are loyalists of Shirsat who have given them works worth crores of rupees. He has also given works to some office bearers of Yuva Sena. These activists are never present in the agitation against the rebels. The situation is similar in Jaiswal's constituency. No action has been taken against Sattar and Bornare supporters.

Action will be taken

A group of Yuva Sena members is guarding the office and home of rebel MLAs. This is like supporting rebellion. Therefore, the party will take action against them, said Rishi Khaire, deputy secretary, Yuva Sena.

Rally against the rebels today

Sena has organised a rally against rebels on June 29 at 10 am. District chief MLC Ambadas Danve said that a rally will be held from Kranti Chowk. The rally will be taken to the offices of Bhumare, Shirsat and Jaiswal. He also said there was no intention to attack their offices.