Extension of deadline for acceptance of applications under Swadhar Yojana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Social welfare department regional deputy commissioner Jayashree Sonkawade informed that the deadline for accepting the applications of the students of the year 2022-23 under the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar scheme has been extended till July 14.

The extension has been given so that the needy students are not deprived of the benefits of the scheme. Sonkawade has appealed that all the needy students whose applications are pending for the swadhar scheme in the year 2022-23 should file their applications as soon as possible and take advantage of this scheme.